Ballarpur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Ballarpur Assembly Election 2024: The Ballarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 72 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ballarpur is an assembly constituency located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. It is part of the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand from the BJP currently represents the Ballarpur seat and was elected from the Ballarpur constituency in the assembly election 2019. Ballarpur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra holds significant political importance.

Ballarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,00,789 voters in the Ballarpur constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,04,109 were male and 95,648 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1,031 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ballarpur in 2019 was 316 (308 men and 8 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ballarpur constituency was 1,95,656. Out of this, 1,02,848 voters were male and 9,19,97 were female voters. There were 811 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ballarpur in 2014 was 200 (144men and 56 women).

Ballarpur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will take place in a singh phases, on November 20. The Ballarpur constituency will go to the polls on November 20.

Ballarpur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Ballarpur will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Ballarpur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again fielded Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand from the Ballarpur Assembly constituency, while other parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

Ballarpur Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand won the seat with a thin margin of 33,240 votes (16.71%). He was polled 86,002 votes with a vote share of 42.9%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr Vishwas Anandrao Zade, who got 52,762 votes (26.32%). VBA leader Zode Raju Chinnayya stood third with 39,958 votes (19.93%), and GGP candidate Manoj Dharma Atram was in the fourth position with 13,925 votes (6.95%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,00,460 (62.43%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP leader Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand won the seat. He was polled 10,37,18 votes with a vote share of 53.03%. Congress candidate Ulchandani Ghanshyam Khushimal got 60,118 votes (30.74%) and was the runner-up. Sachchidanand defeated Khushimal by a margin of 43,600 votes (22.45%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,95,656 (63.64%). BSP candidate Singh Rajesh Durgasingh came in third with 10,344 votes (5.29 %), and GGP candidate Manoj Dharma Atram was in the fourth position with 6,838 votes (3.50%).

Ballarpur Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ballarpur Assembly constituency was 2,00,460 or 62.43%. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,95,601 or 63.62 per cent.