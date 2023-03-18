Bageshwar Dham event: Mumbai Police issues notice to organiser after anti-superstition group files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri

Ahead of the mega event of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri in Mumbai, Police have sent a notice to the organisers in order to maintain law and order situation in the region after an organisation dedicated to fighting superstition in India, especially in Maharastra filed a complaint against Shastri.

According to police, they have received complaints from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti wherein it warned Shastri and the organisers to refrain from making any anti-religion comments. The police warned of taking swift action if they find "Baba" indulging in any superstition activities.

Swift actions will be taken: Police

"Baba should not say anything that hurts the sentiments of any saint or any other religious belief in his court. In the notice, it has been asked not to insult any religion or faith. The police will take cognizance of the spread of any superstition during the program and will take action against the organisers," the notice reads.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Suresh Khandelwal, organizer of Baba Dhirendra Shastri Darbar said, "In SK ground the Darbar will be held and around one lakh people are expected."

"The pass has been given to all the devotees to maintain discipline. The police force has been deployed and around 100-150 bouncers are there. During the darbar, around 2000 volunteers are deployed and a CCTV camera has been installed. We have made all the arrangements," he added. "Opponents' work is to oppose. They do and say things to come into the limelight. We are Hindu and Sanatan people and we believe in saints and they (opponents) believe in opposing."

