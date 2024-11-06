Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Badnera Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Badnera Assembly Election 2024: In the 2019 elections, independent candidate Ravi Rana won the Badnera seat by defeating Band Priti Sanjay of Shiv Sena. Rana secured 90,460 votes, while Sanjay got 74,919.

Badnera Assembly Election 2024
Badnera Assembly Election 2024

Badnera Assembly Election 2024: Badnera assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Amravati district and is one of the 6 assembly segments of Amravati (SC) Parliament Seat. 

Badnera Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Shiv Sena (UBT) has given tickets to Sunil Kharate and Ravi Rana to contest on the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party ticket which is an ally of Mahayuti.

Badnera Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Badnera constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Badnera Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra. 

Badnera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

  • 1962: Purushottam Deshmukh (Indian National Congress)
  • 1967: Krishnrao Shrungare (Republican Party of India)
  • 1972: Purushottam Deshmukh (Indian National Congress)
  • 1978: Mangaldas Yadav (Indian National Congress)
  • 1980: Ram Meghe (Indian National Congress)
  • 1985:  Ram Meghe (Indian National Congress)
  • 1990: Pradeep Wadnere (Shiv Sena)
  • 1995: Dnyaneshwar Dhane Patil (Shiv Sena)
  • 1999: Dnyaneshwar Dhane Patil (Shiv Sena)
  • 2004: Sulbha Khodke (Nationalist Congress Party)
  • 2009: Ravi Rana (Independent)
  • 2014: Ravi Rana (Independent)
  • 2019: Ravi Rana (Independent)
