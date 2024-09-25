Badlapur case: Bombay HC orders handover of case papers to CID for probe into Akshay Shinde's death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bombay High Court

After deceased accused Akshay Shinde's father filed a petition into Badlapur incident, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered handover of all case papers to the state CID which will be conducting a probe into Shinde's death. "Why are the files not handed over to the CID yet?," the HC questioned and said while it was not raising any suspicion at this stage, it was very hard to believe that Akshay Shinde managed to seize a pistol from a police officer and open fire.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday heard the petition of the father of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Anna Shinde in the petition filed on Tuesday through lawyer Amit Katranvare alleged that his son Akshay Shinde was killed in a fake encounter and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

The encounter of Akshay Shinde by Thane police on September 23 has sparked a controversy between the ruling Mahayuti government and the opposition in the State who are headed for the Assembly polls later this year.

The 23-year-old accused was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused two girls in a school toilet. The former school janitor was being brought from Taloja Central Jail to Thane Crime branch office under transit remand when he opened fire on the police with their revolver near the Mumbra bypass. The central unit of the Thane Crime branch had taken custody of the accused in a case that was filed against him by his ex-wife.

Salvi said, "A case of sexual assault with a minor was registered and accused Akshay Anna Shinde was arrested...Another case was filed against him by his wife as well. A special team was constituted for the same. The special team took a transfer warrant from the court and when the accused was being brought to Taloja Central Jail, he opened fire on the police with their revolver...The investigation is underway..."

An FIR has also been registered at the Mumbra police station against the accused, who worked as a janitor at the school, on charges of attempt to murder for opening fire at police officers.