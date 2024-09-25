Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Badlapur: Akshay Shinde died of excessive bleeding, reveals post mortem report

Badlapur: Akshay Shinde died of excessive bleeding, reveals post mortem report

The family of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused have refused to accept the body of Akshay Shinde till investigation is complete.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Thane
Updated on: September 25, 2024 9:56 IST
Parents of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur
Image Source : PTI Parents of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls, outside the Kalwa Hospital where his body was brought after the police encounter

Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, died due to excessive bleeding, post mortem report reveals. The Thane Police on Tuesday constituted an investigation committee comprising two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and 2 PI. The Thane police on Monday said school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife when the firing incident took place, which resulted in his death.

The FIRs in connection with the sexual assault on two minor girls were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incidents took place on August 11-12 and Shinde was arrested on August 17.

Meanwhile, Anna Shinde, father of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, said that the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial. He questioned the police's claim that Akshay snatched a policeman's gun and fired, leading to retaliatory shooting and his death on Monday evening. "We want justice," Anna Shinde said. "My son was scared of bursting crackers, how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire," he said.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the sexual assault case and he could have been put on trial, Anna Shinde further said. "The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," he said, claiming that police killed his son for some unknown reasons.

Related Stories
CID to investigate killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde

CID to investigate killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde

Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks SIT investigation

Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks SIT investigation

Sanjay Shinde, cop who shot Badlapur sexual assault case accused, shares incident account

Sanjay Shinde, cop who shot Badlapur sexual assault case accused, shares incident account

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement