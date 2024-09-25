Badlapur: Akshay Shinde died of excessive bleeding, reveals post mortem report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parents of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls, outside the Kalwa Hospital where his body was brought after the police encounter

Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, died due to excessive bleeding, post mortem report reveals. The Thane Police on Tuesday constituted an investigation committee comprising two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 2 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and 2 PI. The Thane police on Monday said school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife when the firing incident took place, which resulted in his death.

The FIRs in connection with the sexual assault on two minor girls were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incidents took place on August 11-12 and Shinde was arrested on August 17.

Meanwhile, Anna Shinde, father of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde who was killed in an alleged shootout with police, said that the family would have accepted the verdict of a court after a fair trial. He questioned the police's claim that Akshay snatched a policeman's gun and fired, leading to retaliatory shooting and his death on Monday evening. "We want justice," Anna Shinde said. "My son was scared of bursting crackers, how can he snatch a pistol from a police officer and open fire," he said.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the sexual assault case and he could have been put on trial, Anna Shinde further said. "The family would have accepted the verdict delivered by the court after a trial, but we are poor people; we don't have a voice," he said, claiming that police killed his son for some unknown reasons.