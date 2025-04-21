Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan receives death threat again, extortionists demand Rs 10 crore Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique receives fresh death threat demanding Rs 10 crore, months after father Baba Siddique's demise.

Mumbai:

In a shocking development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of veteran politician Baba Siddique, has once again received a death threat. According to sources, the threat came with a demand for Rs 10 crore, raising serious concerns about the safety of the prominent political figure.

The threatening message was reportedly sent from an unidentified mail id and warned Zeeshan of dire consequences if the demanded amount was not paid. Acting swiftly, Zeeshan Siddique informed the Mumbai Police, following which a team from the Bandra Police Station reached his residence to record his statement.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the threatening message was sent to Siddique's email account. "What happened to your father will happen to you," the email stated.

The Mumbai Police are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, with the cyber cell actively investigating and attempting to trace the origin of the threatening message. Authorities are also probing the potential involvement of a larger organised extortion racket. Meanwhile, the Bandra police have visited Zeeshan Siddique’s residence and launched a parallel investigation. Officials are currently analysing the email to determine its source.

The threat has sparked serious concerns, coming just months after the tragic death of Baba Siddique last year. The former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside the Bandra East office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique. Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The high-profile murder was later claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Notably, this is not the first time Zeeshan Siddique has been targeted. In the past, he has received multiple threats, though no conclusive breakthroughs have been made in those investigations yet