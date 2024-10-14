Baba Siddique murder: Police probe found latest LINK between fourth accused and Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two accused arrested in connection to Baba Siddique murder case

With each passing day, significant details continue to emerge in connection to the brutal murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. After initial reports surfaced linking the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to Siddique's murder, after two of the prime accused confirmed their connection. Now, another important detail regarding the gang's involvement has come to light during the Mumbai Police investigation.

According to the information released, the fourth accused in the murder of the former Maharashtra Minister has a direct link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, who has been identified as the fourth accused, has ties to Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Saurav Mahakal. Akhtar's dossier, which includes the names of his associates, lists Mahakal in the eighth position.

It is pertinent to note that Saurav Mahakal is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a close aide of Anmol Bishnoi. Mahakal's name also surfaced during the investigation of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case in Punjab.

About Zeeshan Akhtar

Moreover, the Mumbai Police formed multiple teams to arrest Zeeshan Akhtar, a resident of Shakar village in Nakodar, Jalandhar, after his name first surfaced in connection to the murder. A key detail revealed that Akhtar first came into contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in 2022 while held in Patiala jail in connection to organized crime, murder, and robbery charges. It was here that Akhtar received instructions to murder Siddique.

Akhtar's Role in Baba Siddique's Murder

Sources indicated that Akhtar was the handler of the shooters who killed Baba Siddique. It is being said that he allegedly provided them with directions from outside. The sources earlier reported that when Siddique was shot by the assailants in Mumbai's Bandra area, it was Akhtar who gave them information about his location. Additionally, Akhtar is also accused of providing logistical support to the shooters, including renting a room for them.

Further, as the investigation into Siddique's murder continues, police are also investigating the role of Randeep, a resident of Panipat who is presently residing out of India. Randeep too is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, and his involvement in the case is also under scrutiny.