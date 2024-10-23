Baba Siddique murder case: Shooters were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol, say police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Baba Siddique murder case: Shooters were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol.

The prosecution has now confirmed in court the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Baba Siddique's murder. Shooter Shubham Lonkar had also claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Shooters communicated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

Evidence from the shooter’s mobile phone shows he contacted Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who is in Canada. Anmol allegedly used the messaging app to send him a picture of Baba Siddique and MLA Zeeshan Siddique, his son, and ordered him to commit the murder, further implicating Anmol.

Shooters’ practice sessions and arrests

The shooters reportedly practiced firing before killing him. Photos from September 13 also showed shooters carrying guns. Gurmel Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shubham Lonkar’s brother Praveen have been arrested, while one suspect, Shiv Kumar Gautam, is absconding.

Joint investigation between Mumbai and Delhi Police

While the Mumbai Police is officially handling the case, the Delhi Police Special Squad is working closely to trace the motive behind this contract killing and gather technical evidence to tighten the grip on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

