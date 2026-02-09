Aurangabad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Results 2026: Shiv Sena leads on 22 seats Counting for the 2026 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls began Monday amid tight security. Early ZP trends show BJP ahead, with Shiv Sena factions and NCP (Sunetra Pawar) in contention.

Mumbai:

Counting of votes for the 2026 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections began on Monday morning across the district, with officials initiating round-wise tabulation amid tight security and party agents present at counting centres.

The rural civic polls, crucial for control of grassroots governance institutions, cover 63 Zilla Parishad seats and 126 Panchayat Samiti seats across talukas such as Kannad, Soegaon, Sillod, Phulambri, Khuldabad, Vaijapur, Gangapur and Paithan. Results are expected to emerge progressively through the day.

Shiv Sena ahead in early Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad leads

According to the latest counting trends from Zilla Parishad segments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are tied at 24 seats each.

Shiv Sena (UBT) is ahead on 6 seats, while NCP, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress are leading on 2 seats each. Others are ahead on 4 seats.

These numbers reflect ongoing rounds and remain subject to change as more EVM rounds and postal ballots are counted.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Latest counting trends from Panchayat Samiti segments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) show varied leads across blocks. In Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti, the BJP is ahead on 7 seats, while Shiv Sena leads on 3 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 1 seat.

In Sillod Panchayat Samiti, Shiv Sena is leading on 9 seats, with the BJP ahead on 3 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) on 2 seats.

Meanwhile, in Kannad Panchayat Samiti, Shiv Sena is ahead on 7 seats and the BJP on 4 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leads on 2 seats, with Congress and NCP (Sunetra Pawar) ahead on 1 seat each, and Others also leading on 1 seat as counting continues across the district.

2017 Zilla Parishad results: BJP emerged as single largest party

In the previous Zilla Parishad elections held in 2017, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 22 of 62 seats.

Shiv Sena secured 18 seats, the Congress 16, the NCP 3, and the MNS 1, while 2 seats went to independents and smaller outfits.

In the 2017 Panchayat Samiti polls across 124 seats, the BJP won 47, followed by Shiv Sena with 34, Congress with 25, and NCP with 9. The remaining seats went to smaller parties and independents.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) ZP, Panchayat Samiti results expected today

With counting still in early phases, the final outcome, and potential post-poll alignments to control rural bodies, will become clearer only after successive rounds conclude.