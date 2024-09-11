Attempt to derail goods train in Maharashtra's Solapur, cement block kept on railway tracks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The attempt to derail the goods train was made by placing a cement bloc on the railway tracks.

In a series of such incidents, another attempt to derail a goods train was made in Maharashtra's Solapur by putting a large cement block on the railway tracks. As per the information, the cement block was put on the tracks about one kilometre away from Kurdwadi station in the district. A potential accident was averted due to the alertness of the loco pilot. Following the incident, the Railway's Senior Section Engineer has filed a complaint at the local police station, and further investigation is underway.

As per details, the block was placed on the tracks by miscreants between 7:50 PM and 8:30 PM. The maintenance team working on the track first spotted the cement block and immediately informed the railway officials. The Kurdwadi Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an investigation into the matter. There were no CCTV cameras in the vicinity where the block was placed, officials said. Following the incident, the GRP has urged the railway administration to install fencing along both sides of the track and set up long-range CCTV cameras at the railway station to enhance security.

Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer

This comes a few days after an attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. The goods train did hit the blocks between Saradhna and Bangad stations on Sunday night but nothing untoward occurred, officials said. A Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

Attempt to derail Kalindi Express

Earlier on Monday, an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was also made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. Earlier, a bid was made to derail the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan's Pali district.

ISIS Khorasan module involvement suspected

In the latest development of the Kalindi Express derailment attempt, evidence of terror links has emerged from the initial investigation into the conspiracy to overturn the train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The probe, led by multiple investigative agencies, suggests that the person who hatched the conspiracy to overturn the train was a 'self-radicalised' individual with possible ties to ISIS's Khorasan module.

Further, the investigating agencies have collected footage from 219 cameras and questioned over 100 individuals in connection with the Kanpur train derailment attempt. At least 12 people are currently in custody and are under interrogation. The Kanpur police have also questioned three gas cylinder agencies to trace the delivery of the cylinder using its serial number.

