At least six persons injured in gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Malad, fire tenders rush to spot

At least six persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, civic officials said. The incident was reported at 9.25 am following a suspected gas leak from a cylinder at a chawl (row tenement) near Bharat Mata School at Malvani in Malad (West), they said.

Six persons suffered injuries in the cylinder blast. Local residents shifted all of them to a hospital, a civic official said. Personnel from the fire brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Another fire erupted in a balcony of an apartment in a 21-floored residential high-rise on Monday, triggering a panic situation among local residents. People present on the spot alleged that the fire broke out due to a fire cracker bust. The fire incident took place in Tapasya building in SVP Nagar, Near Four Bunglows. However, the fire confined to a balcony on the ninth floor, officials from disaster management cell said.