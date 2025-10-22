'Any violation of rules will invite strict action': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Shaniwar Wada row Shaniwarwada row: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the need to strictly follow rules following a controversy involving three women offering namaz at the historic site.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the controversy surrounding the Shaniwarwada fort in Pune, urging that all rules and regulations be followed strictly. He warned that any violation of laws would invite strict action.

Controversy erupts over Namaz at Shaniwarwada

The dispute began when three women offered namaz at Shaniwarwada, leading to a strong reaction from BJP MP Medha Kulkarni. Kulkarni and party workers then visited the site to ‘purify’ it using cow urine, a move that sparked heated debates across political lines.

Kulkarni defended her actions and called for strict action against those who performed the namaz, stating that such religious activities should not take place at Shaniwarwada. While Kulkarni’s actions found support within parts of the BJP, they drew criticism from the BJP’s allies, including Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe stressed that laws should be enforced as Shaniwarwada is a protected site under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). NCP leader Rupali Patil Thombre demanded a case against Kulkarni for inciting communal tension.

ASI registers case

Following the incident, the ASI registered a case to investigate violations at the heritage site. Pune police have stated they will consult with the ASI before taking further action. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale assured that the matter is being taken seriously and will be handled accordingly.

Shaniwarwada, a 13-storey palace built in 1736 by the Peshwas, holds great cultural and historical importance in Pune. Though largely destroyed by fire in 1828, its fort walls and massive doors remain symbolic of Pune’s rich heritage, making its preservation a priority.