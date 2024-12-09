Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra to upgrade 132 railway stations with enhanced facilities | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Central railway station.

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Maharashtra will witness the redevelopment of as many as 132 railway stations as part of the "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme". It was announced by the Ministry of Railways on Monday on X. The initiative aims to provide world-class infrastructure and modern amenities to travellers. As per the ministry, the upgraded stations will feature improved safety measures, increased capacity, and facilities designed for a seamless travel experience. Key enhancements include efficient crowd management systems, user-friendly signage, advanced surveillance mechanisms, and clean, spacious waiting areas, the railway ministry added.

With this extensive redevelopment plan, Maharashtra is poised to set a benchmark in modernising railway facilities and prioritising passenger satisfaction. The scheme emphasises a holistic approach to station development, incorporating elements such as accessibility for differently-abled passengers, aesthetic improvements, and eco-friendly measures like energy-efficient lighting. The focus is on creating sustainable and inclusive infrastructure across urban and rural regions to cater to the diverse needs of passengers.

Over 1,300 stations to be developed under this scheme

The Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that 1,337 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These include 57 stations in Jharkhand, 132 in Maharashtra, and 80 in Madhya Pradesh, with seven of the latter located in the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency. Funding for these developments is managed zonal railway-wise under Plan Head-53, designated for "Customer Amenities," rather than being distributed on a work-wise, station-wise, or state-wise basis.

State-wise allocation details:

Jharkhand: Covered by Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, and South Eastern Railway zones, with a total allocation of Rs 1,626 crores for FY 2024-25.

Maharashtra: Spanning Central Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, and Western Railway zones, with Rs 4,406 crores allocated for the fiscal year.

Madhya Pradesh: Falling under seven railway zones, including Central, East Central, North Central, South Central, South East Central, Western, and West Central Railways, with an allocation of Rs 6,339 crores for FY 2024-25.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

It should be mentioned here that the 'Amrit Bharat Station scheme' has a long-term vision for the ongoing development of stations. It involves creating Master Plans and executing them in phases to enhance various station facilities. These enhancements encompass bettering station accessibility, waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations as needed, cleanliness, offering free Wi-Fi, setting up kiosks for local products through initiatives like 'One Station One Product', enhancing passenger information systems, establishing Executive Lounges, designating spaces for business meetings, incorporating landscaping, and catering to the unique requirements of each station.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to run 13,000 trains for convenience of devotees, says Ashwini Vaishnaw