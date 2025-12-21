Advertisement
  Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly; who will win?

Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for 10 municipal councils and one Nagar Panchayat of Amravati and 11 municipal councils of Buldhana will begin at 10 am. The result will be out by evening today.

Amravati:

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election counting of votes will start at 10 am and the result will be out today, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.

The counting of votes for 10 municipal councils and one Nagar Panchayat of Amravati will begin at 10 am, while Buldhana has 11 municipal councils- Sindkhed Raja, Shegaon, Nandura, Mehkar, Malkapur (Buldhana), Lonar, Khamgaon, Jalgaon Jamod, Deulgaon Raja, Chikhali, Buldhana. The result for the municipal council seats and Nagar Panchayat will be out by evening today. 

Live updates :Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results: NCP vs BJP vs Congress - Who will win?

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: What happened in past election?

    Amravati

    Achalpur Municipal Council

    • Independents: 12
    • Others: 8
    • Congress: 7
    • BJP: 7
    • NCP: 3
    • Shiv Sena: 2.

    Anjangaon-Surji Municipal Council

    • BJP: 17
    • Others: 3
    • NCP: 2
    • Independents: 2
    • Shiv Sena: 1
    • Congress: 1.

    Chandur Bazar Municipal Council

    • BJP: 7
    • Independents: 5
    • Others: 3
    • NCP: 2. 

    Chandur Railway Municipal Council

    • Congress: 10
    • BJP: 5
    • Independents: 2
  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Postponed polls

    Elections in 154 wards across 76 municipal councils and municipal panchayats were postponed earlier and later conducted on December 20 

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: High stakes battle between Mahayuti vs MVA

    The local body elections saw a direct battle between the BJP led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, while several seats also witnessed friendly contests among alliance partners, including the BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar led NCP.

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: BJP makes big claim

    BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said that even before the elections, 100 BJP municipal council members had been elected unopposed. Referring to the party’s earlier performance, he noted that in 2017 the BJP had won 72 municipal councils, and this time the party is aiming to surpass its previous record.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati local body election result 2025 Live: Congress's performance in last election

    In the 2017 municipal council elections, the Congress won 34 of the 246 councils. With the 2025 results now awaited, attention is on whether the party can improve upon its performance and surpass its earlier tally.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati local body election result 2025 Live: What happened in Amravati division in last election

    In the Amravati division, several nagar panchayats across districts show varied political outcomes in previous elections. In Akola district, Barshi Takali Nagar Panchayat, which has 17 seats, saw the Congress and Others secure 6 seats each in the 2018 results, while Independents won 3 seats and the BJP secured 2 seats.

    In Amravati district, Dharni Nagar Panchayat, with 17 seats, recorded a mixed verdict in 2015, with the NCP emerging ahead with 8 seats, followed by the BJP with 4, the Congress with 3 and the Shiv Sena with 2 seats. In the same district, Nand Khandeshwar Nagar Panchayat also has 17 seats. Its 2015 results showed the Congress leading with 7 seats, the BJP winning 4, the NCP and Shiv Sena securing 2 seats each, and Independents taking the remaining 2 seats. 

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Buldhana Local Body Election Result 2025 Live: Counting for 286 seats of Municipal Councils to begin shortly

    Counting for 286 seats of Municipal Councils will begin at 10 am. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.    

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati Municipal Council Result 2025 Live: Counting of 40 Municipal Councils to begin shortly

    Counting of 40 Municipal Councils will begin shortly at 10 am. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.  

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 Live: When will counting begin?

    The Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 counting will start at 10 am. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations. 

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of Amravati and Buldhana local body election results 2025 will begin at 10 am. The result will be out by evening today. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.  

