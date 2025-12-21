Live Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly; who will win? Amravati and Buldhana Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for 10 municipal councils and one Nagar Panchayat of Amravati and 11 municipal councils of Buldhana will begin at 10 am. The result will be out by evening today.

Amravati:

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election counting of votes will start at 10 am and the result will be out today, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.

The counting of votes for 10 municipal councils and one Nagar Panchayat of Amravati will begin at 10 am, while Buldhana has 11 municipal councils- Sindkhed Raja, Shegaon, Nandura, Mehkar, Malkapur (Buldhana), Lonar, Khamgaon, Jalgaon Jamod, Deulgaon Raja, Chikhali, Buldhana. The result for the municipal council seats and Nagar Panchayat will be out by evening today.