Amit Thackeray on possible Raj-Uddhav alliance: 'Only direct dialogue between brothers can pave way' | Video Maharashtra politics: Amit Thackeray, MNS leader, reiterated that both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have each other’s phone numbers and that any future alliance must be rooted in personal dialogue, not public posturing.

Mumbai:

Amid growing political speculation about a potential alliance between Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS leader Amit Thackeray has made a measured and pragmatic statement, emphasising that any such possibility hinges on 'direct communication' between the two leaders.

Responding to a question on the likelihood of a coalition, Amit Thackeray said, “This constant talk about ‘the two brothers’- my point is simple: they should call each other. Nothing will come of it if I only say it. The decision has to come from them. If they choose to come together, I have no objection. But media statements alone won’t lead to an alliance.”

He cited past examples to highlight the importance of direct outreach. “In 2014 and again during the COVID-19 crisis, we saw Raj Thackeray calling Uddhav Thackeray to express support for the government during such a critical time. That’s the spirit that is needed now- open conversation between the two,” Amit noted.

Future alliance must be rooted in 'personal dialogue'

He reiterated that both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have each other’s phone numbers and that any future alliance must be rooted in personal dialogue, not public posturing.

Aaditya Thackeray on Raj-Uddhav alliance in Maharashtra

In a related development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray recently stated, “We are open to engaging with all those who want to come together to keep the BJP and NDA out of power.” His comment is being viewed as an invitation for broader opposition unity ahead of upcoming political battles.

With the shifting landscape of Maharashtra politics, whether the Thackeray cousins can bridge personal and political divides through dialogue remains a question of considerable public interest.

Uddhav Thackeray earlier signalled readiness to reunite with Raj Thackeray

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approach, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has indicated a willingness to reconcile with his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. Speaking at an event organised by the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena- Shiv Sena's trade union wing- in Mumbai, Uddhav emphasised the need to set aside past differences in the larger interest of Maharashtra's language, culture, and development.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say?

"We must move past petty disputes. I appeal to all Marathi-speaking people to unite for the benefit of Maharashtra and the Marathi language," Uddhav said. He underscored the importance of collective action, particularly in response to the ongoing issue of industries shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat – an issue he claims did not receive adequate support from Raj during the Lok Sabha elections.

This conciliatory gesture follows recent comments by Raj Thackeray during a podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, where he expressed openness to working with Uddhav Thackeray by sidelining minor disagreements for the state's greater good.

Uddhav remarked, "During the Lok Sabha campaign, we consistently raised concerns about industries moving to Gujarat. If Raj Thackeray had opposed this trend then, the central government today might have been different—one that prioritises Maharashtra's welfare. We could have also worked to repeal anti-labour legislation."

In a pointed statement, Uddhav criticised political inconsistency, saying, "Selective support, selective opposition, and selective compromise won't serve Maharashtra's interests. I will not hinder the progress of the state. I will not engage in superficial gestures- no invitations, no visits, no photo opportunities. Let's first commit ourselves fully to Maharashtra's cause and only then have further conversations."

He concluded by reaffirming his decision to bury past animosities: "I have never held personal grudges, and today, I choose to end all conflicts. From this point forward, only Maharashtra’s welfare will guide our actions."

The BMC elections are expected to take place in October 2025, and this potential approach between the Thackeray cousins could significantly reshape the political landscape in Mumbai and beyond.