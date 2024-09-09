Amit Shah seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Maharashtra visit, on Monday visited the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh. The Home Minister was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shah also visited the residences of CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most famous and revered Ganesh idols in Mumbai which attracts a massive crowd of devotees every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lalbaugcha Raja holds special significance during Ganesh Chaturthi and is one of the most talked about Ganesh mandal situated in the financial capital Mumbai. Millions of devotees visit the mandal every year, offering prayers and seeking blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and success. Moreover, the idol is known for its magnificence and intricate designs, which change each year, making it a center of attention and devotion for devotees far and wide.

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 7 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday.

It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

