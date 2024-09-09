Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 famous Ganapati Pandals to visit in Mumbai, know time and location

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 famous Ganapati Pandals to visit in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, is one of Mumbai’s most anticipated events. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 7, 2024, and the city will come alive with devotion, art, and community spirit. Among the countless pandals that adorn Mumbai during this period, a few stand out for their grandeur, history, and sheer devotion. Here are five famous Ganapati pandals you must visit in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:

1. Lalbaugcha Raja

Perhaps the most famous of all, Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees each year. Established in 1934, this pandal is known for fulfilling wishes and is often referred to as the "King of Mumbai." The towering idol, intricate decoration, and large crowds make it a must-visit for any devotee. The pandal remains open 24 hours for darshan, but be prepared for long queues.

Location: Lalbuag Market, GD Goenka Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Nearest railway station: Lowe Parel and Currey Road Station

Best time to visit: anytime during Ganesh Chaturthi

2. Andhericha Raja

Located in Andheri, this pandal is revered for its traditional style and elaborate decoration. Unlike Lalbaugcha Raja, which changes its theme each year, Andhericha Raja sticks to a more traditional depiction of Lord Ganesha. Many Bollywood celebrities and locals visit this pandal, making it a hotspot for devotees.

Location: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri (West)

Nearest railway station: Azad Nagar

Best time to visit: 5:00 AM - 12:00 PM

3. G. S. B. Seva Mandal

Known as the richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, the G. S. B. Seva Mandal in Matunga is famous for its eco-friendly idol made from clay. The decoration of the idol with gold and silver ornaments is a sight to behold. This pandal is renowned for its spiritual atmosphere and the rituals performed with great precision.

Location: GSB Sports Club Ground, near SNDT Women’s College, King Circle, Matunga.

Nearest railway station: Matunga railway station

When to visit: 6:00 AM- 11:00 PM

4. Khetwadi Ganraj

Khetwadi Ganraj is known for having one of the tallest Ganesh idols in Mumbai, which can reach up to 40 feet. This pandal is famous for its innovation, with each year featuring a new artistic and creative depiction of Lord Ganesha. The Khetwadi area is home to several pandals, but Khetwadi Ganraj remains the most iconic.

Location: 12th Lane, Khetwadi, Girgaum, South Mumbai

Nearest railway station: Grant Road

Best time to visit: anytime during the day

5. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani

One of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani was established in 1920. It holds a special place in the hearts of locals, known for its traditional celebration and community-driven approach. The decoration is simple yet elegant, and the pandal has a strong historical significance.

Location: Dattaram Lad Marg, Outside Chinchpokli Station

Nearest railway station: Chinchpoli

Best time to visit: 10: 00 AM - 5:00 PM

Visiting these pandals is more than just a religious experience; it’s about witnessing the artistry, community, and culture that defines Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi. Each pandal has its unique charm, and no matter which one you visit, the festival spirit will be felt deeply.

