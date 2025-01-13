Monday, January 13, 2025
     
Ajit Pawar's NCP likely to contest BMC polls alone in Mumbai, say sources

BJP and Deputy CM Shinde's Shiv Sena are likely to contest the BMC polls in coalition. The municipal corporation elections are due in Maharashtra in the coming months. Recently, all three parties fought under the Mahayuti alliance in assembly polls and registered a dominating win.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Mumbai
Published : Jan 13, 2025 15:43 IST, Updated : Jan 13, 2025 16:08 IST
Mumbai BMC elections
Image Source : @AJITPAWAR/X Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

In a major development, sources claimed that Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to contest the upcoming MumbiaBMC elections alone. Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are likely to contest the polls in coalition. 

According to the sources, there are two main reasons for the decision. The first reason is that there are only 227 seats in BMC. Due to fewer seats, it is becoming difficult for the BJP and Shiv Sena to accommodate NCP (AP) in the alliance. Secondly, NCP (AP) has a very low support base in Mumbai. If it contests in the alliance, it will get fewer seats. Since Pawar wants to expand his party's base in Mumbai, he is likely to contest alone.

BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena are running a coalition government in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti government was formed after the alliance won a decisive majority in the November 2024 assembly election. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats.

