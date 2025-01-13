Ajit Pawar's NCP likely to contest BMC polls alone in Mumbai, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : @AJITPAWAR/X Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

In a major development, sources claimed that Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to contest the upcoming MumbiaBMC elections alone. Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are likely to contest the polls in coalition.

According to the sources, there are two main reasons for the decision. The first reason is that there are only 227 seats in BMC. Due to fewer seats, it is becoming difficult for the BJP and Shiv Sena to accommodate NCP (AP) in the alliance. Secondly, NCP (AP) has a very low support base in Mumbai. If it contests in the alliance, it will get fewer seats. Since Pawar wants to expand his party's base in Mumbai, he is likely to contest alone.

BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena are running a coalition government in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti government was formed after the alliance won a decisive majority in the November 2024 assembly election. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats.