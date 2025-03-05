Ajit Pawar meets NCP leaders after Munde's resignation, advises MLAs not to rely entirely on workers Maharashtra politics: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde resigned following his close aide Walmik Karad being named as an accused in the Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Maharashtra politics: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs and party leaders at his official residence following the resignation of minister Dhananjay Munde. Notably, Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

The meeting was attended by all party ministers, MLAs, and leaders, including Dhananjay Munde.

'MLAs should not rely entirely workers'

Referring to Munde's resignation, during the meeting, Pawar cited the example of Walmik Karad, stating that the NCP leader had to step down due to his association with Karad. He advised MLAs and ministers not to rely entirely on workers for political activities.

"Dhananjay Munde had to resign because of Walmik Karad. Therefore, do not do politics in the future by depending on workers, do not depend on them completely. Because if anything goes wrong, not only the leader, but also the tarnishes the party's image," said Pawar.

Dhananjay Munde resigns

Maharashtra Minister Munde resigned after his aide's arrest in the sarpanch murder case. CM Devendra Fadnavis accepts the resignation as political fallout intensifies ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

Munde's resignation comes amid political developments in the state, though official reasons for his departure have not been disclosed. His exit marks a significant change in Maharashtra’s cabinet, with speculations over his replacement already circulating in political circles.

The Maharashtra government is expected to announce further updates regarding the reallocation of Munde’s ministerial responsibilities in the coming days.

In his resignation statement, Munde expressed that his "inner voice" led him to step down and that he had always demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible for Deshmukh's death. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted his resignation.

Sarpanch murder case: The political fallout

The latest controversy stems from the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close aide of Munde, who has been named as the prime accused in the brutal killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

With the opposition demanding Munde’s immediate removal, sources say Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar discussed the case’s fallout before deciding that Munde must step down.

Munde had earlier stated in January that he was willing to resign if asked. "If CM Fadnavis or Deputy CM Pawar believe I am guilty, they should ask for my resignation. I am ready to step down," he had said.

As the investigation unfolds, the case is expected to have major political implications for the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Also Read: Thackeray's Shiv Sena stakes claim to LoP post in Maharashtra assembly, nominates this senior MLA

Also Read: Maharashtra Governor accepts Dhananjay Munde's resignation amid Sarpanch murder case controversy