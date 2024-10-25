Ajit Pawar backs Nawab Malik despite BJP's objections as NCP leader prepares to challenge SP's Abu Azmi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, Devendra Fadnavis

As Maharashtra prepares for its assembly elections on November 20, a political drama unfolds surrounding Nawab Malik, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Malik, who is currently out on bail related to a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, faces opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has strongly criticised his candidacy. The BJP has demanded that Malik be excluded from the electoral fray, citing his alleged links to underworld figures, including gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Despite the BJP's objections, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the NCP faction, has endorsed Malik's candidacy for the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency. This constituency is particularly significant, as Malik may go head-to-head with Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, a seasoned politician with a strong foothold in the area. The upcoming contest is expected to be fierce, highlighting the broader tensions within Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Malik, a five-time MLA, has been a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics. He previously served as minister under Uddhav Thackeray's government and has been a vocal critic of the BJP. His political journey has not been without controversy; he was arrested in February 2022 on money laundering charges, which he has vehemently denied. Following his release on bail, Malik has remained active in politics, aiming to solidify his position and influence ahead of the elections.

Speculation abounds that if the NCP does not field him due to BJP opposition, he may run as an independent candidate.

In a notable twist, Malik’s daughter, Sana Malik, has also entered the political arena, having secured a ticket from the NCP to contest from Anushakti Nagar. This move has been seen as a strategic step to maintain the Malik legacy in Maharashtra politics. Sana’s candidacy sends a clear message of continuity within the NCP, even as the BJP raises concerns over the family's political affiliations. She is scheduled to file her nomination on October 23, indicating her determination to contribute to the party's efforts in the elections.

The BJP’s discontent extends beyond Malik to include Sana, as party leaders, including Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, have voiced their objections to her candidacy as well. The BJP has stated it will not support any candidate associated with alleged criminal activities, further complicating the dynamics within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The stage is set for an intense electoral battle, with Malik and Azmi poised to clash in a constituency that has historically been a hotbed of political activity. Azmi, a veteran politician, has been a formidable opponent, and his experience could play a crucial role in mobilizing voter support against Malik’s seasoned political manoeuvres.

As the political landscape evolves with each passing day, the upcoming elections are not just a test for Nawab Malik and his family but also for the strategies employed by the NCP and its allies against the BJP's well-organized campaign. With vote counting scheduled for November 23, all eyes will be on these key players as they navigate the complexities of Maharashtra's vibrant political theatre.