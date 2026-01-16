Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results: BJP takes lead in three, NCP in two The counting of votes for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation started at 10 AM on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. As per early trends, the BJP took the lead in three seats in the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) civic body polls.

Ahmednagar:

The counting of votes for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation began at 10 AM on Friday, January 16. As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party took the lead in three seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar faction (NCP) took the lead in two seats.

The counting of votes for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation started at 10 AM on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the city, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, having won 24 of the 68 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 18 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 14 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured four seats, while Independents and others won four.

Meanwhile, results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

More to follow...