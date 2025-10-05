42 sets of twins in just nine months: Maharashtra hospital stuns with record-breaking births According to doctors, factors such as assisted reproductive technology (ART), including in-vitro fertilisation IVF, and family history are driving the surge in twin births.

Beed:

The birth of twins, once considered rare, has become increasingly common at the civil hospital in Maharashtra's Beed district, which has witnessed 42 sets of twins born at the facility in the last nine months.

The extraordinary count has become a source of pride for the hospital and the district, and the deliveries, which were a mix of both caesareans and natural births, were successfully handled by the staff at the maternity ward.

According to doctors, factors such as assisted reproductive technology (ART), including in-vitro fertilisation IVF, and family history are driving the surge in twin births. Experts also note that women over the age of 30 have a slightly higher likelihood of giving birth to twins.

The arrival of multiple newborns often necessitates specialised care, as twins frequently tend to be premature (born before their due date).

Dr L.R. Tandale, the resident medical officer (RMO) at Beed Civil Hospital, confirmed that the facility is fully equipped to manage this increased workload. "The rate of twin and triplet births has definitely risen over the past few years. In the last nine months alone, we’ve had 42 sets of twins. Our neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is fully prepared to meet this demand," Dr Tandale said.

Dr Tandale said the hospital has a special medical team dedicated to providing comprehensive care for the mothers and infants during and after the deliveries.

Staff stressed the importance of protecting newborns from infections, ensuring proper breastfeeding, and providing adequate warmth and nutrition during their critical first days.

(With PTI inputs)