11 naxals surrender before Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli police station

Image Source : ANI 11 naxals surrender at Gadchiroli police station in Maharashtra.

In a sign of victory over Maoism, a total of 11 naxals including Tarakka Sidam surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Gadchiroli Police headquarters on Wednesday. The development comes during the chief minister’s visit to Gadchiroli.

During his visit, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said this is a very important police station because Maoists dominated this area. “Our police have established their outpost by demolishing the Maoist dominance... The area is being developed, a road is being developed which will connect us with Chhattisgarh... Mobile towers are also being installed,” he said.

Last month, Devendra Fadnavis said that 33 Naxals have been killed in the last year and said that the North Part of Gadchiroli district has become completely "Naxal-free". The CM was speaking in the state assembly on the last day of the Winter session.

Fadnavis also said that as many as 55 Naxals have been arrested and 33 have surrendered in the same period.

He further said that the government will continue its fight against Naxalism and fixed a timeline of three years to crush the left-wing extremism.

He added, "1500 youths of Gadchiroli have joined the police force, out of which 33 youths are Naxal victims, the main leader of Maoists Giridhar and his wife have surrendered, Giridhar had recruited the cadre of South Gadchiroli, the government's goal is to eliminate Naxalism in the coming 3 years..."

Earlier in the month, CM Fadnavis said, "The threat of Naxalism is not limited to remote areas only. Many front organizations have been formed. They are trying to shake the faith in the Constitution through an ecosystem. Many of these organizations try to rescue the arrested Naxalites. They create a safe haunt for them," he said.