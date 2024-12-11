Maharashtra polls: 1,440 VVPATs verified, results matched, says EC amid INDIA bloc's EVM concerns

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 1,440 VVPATs verified, results matched in Maharashtra polls, says EC.

Amid INDIA bloc's concerns over EVM tampering in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni said in all 1,440 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) were verified during the last month's state assembly polls with their results matching perfectly with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counts.

A VVPAT is connected with an EVM through a printer port, which records vote data and counters in a paper slip to verify the correct recording of vote by the machine. VVPATs are intended as an independent verification system for voting machines.

EC says EVMs can't be hacked

He also vouched for the credibility of EVMs, saying they are standalone devices with no possibility of hacking, an assertion coming in the backdrop of some opposition parties questioning the credibility of these machines and demanding a return to ballot papers.

659 cases of Model Code violation reported

Speaking to PTI, Kulkarni informed that 659 cases related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were recorded during the assembly polls and they were under investigation.

This was a significant rise from 366 such cases reported in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls, which were held in the state in April-May. The assembly elections were held on November 23.

Kulkarni explained investigations into the assembly election cases were being pursued actively and expressed confidence they will reach a satisfactory conclusion.

He noted that complaints regarding hate speeches and violations of the MCC were thoroughly investigated with some resulting in legal action under relevant laws.

"Maharashtra recorded 659 cases during the recent assembly elections, a significant increase from 366 cases in the Lok Sabha elections. Our investigating agencies did an excellent work during the Lok Sabha polls. Out of 366 cases, 300 were charge-sheeted. Similarly, for the 659 cases in the assembly elections, all investigations were being followed up, and I am hopeful they will also reach a logical end," maintained the senior bureaucrat.

EC says EVM devices are tamper-proof

Asked about opposition parties levelling manipulation allegations regarding EVMs and questioning their credibility and transparency, Kulkarni sought to allay their concerns and asserted these devices are tamper proof.

"These machines are standalone devices with no external connectivity, making hacking impossible. The chip in EVMs is one-time programmable, ensuring no changes can be made. Strict security and administrative protocols further prevent any tampering," he insisted.

Asked about the possibility of booth capturing in context of some videos that circulated in central Maharashtra's Beed district during the voting last month, the additional CEO asserted Maharashtra has no history of such incidents.

"These videos were either unrelated to the current elections or were not from the state. At 6 polling stations in Beed, disruptions were swiftly addressed, and polling resumed within an hour. Our team responded quickly, apprehending individuals who were attempting to disrupt the election process," he stated.

(With inputs from PTI)