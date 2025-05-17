Woman seeking medicine for toothache relief given sulphas tablet at pharmacy in MP's Jhabua, dies The victim, identified as Rekha, was a resident of Dharampuri village, located about 3 km from the district headquarters. She visited a medical store near Thandla Gate and asked for medication to relieve a toothache.

Bhopal:

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman died after consuming a sulphas tablet that she was given at a medical store where she had gone to buy a painkiller for a toothache in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, police said on Saturday.

Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padma Vilochan Shukla said that the store owner has been arrested under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim, identified as Rekha, was a resident of Dharampuri village, located about 3 km from the district headquarters. On Thursday evening, she visited a medical store near Thandla Gate and asked for medication to relieve a toothache.

Health began to detoriate after taking tablet

A salesperson at the store handed her a sulphas tablet, which she later consumed at home that night. Soon after, her health began to deteriorate.

Even though she was rushed to a hospital for treatment, she did not survive, the official said. Her family informed the police about the incident on Friday, and her body was subsequently sent for post-mortem.

Medical store owner taken into custody

A preliminary post-mortem report confirmed that her death was caused by sulphas poisoning. Following this, a case was registered, and the store owner, 52-year-old Lokendra Babel, was taken into custody, the SP said.

He added that an investigation is underway to determine why sulphas tablets were stocked at the medical store. The store has been sealed, and the Drug Control Department has been roped in to assist with the inquiry.

Authorities are also making efforts to locate and arrest the salesperson who provided the tablet to the woman, the official said.

