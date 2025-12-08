Major mishap in MP’s Seoni: Trainer aircraft hits high-voltage line during sortie, pilot critically injured A trainer aircraft collided with a high-voltage power line in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, leaving the pilot critically injured. Locals have flagged repeated safety lapses at the training facility, warning that failure to act could lead to a bigger tragedy.

Seoni:

A major accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday after a trainer aircraft collided with a high-voltage power line during a routine training flight. The incident took place near Suktara, around 15 km west of National Highway 44, exposing serious safety lapses at the Mensco Aerospace Limited training facility. Pilot Ajit Chawda and flight instructor Ajit Anthony were injured in the crash which took place around 20km from the district headquarters, an official said. Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barapathar near Seoni city, he said.

Aircraft hits power line mid-flight

According to officials and locals, a Red Bird Aviation training aircraft was flying between Aamgaon and Putlai when it struck a 33 kV high-voltage electricity line during an evening training sortie. The impact triggered loud explosion-like sounds, causing panic in nearby areas. Sparks flew as the aircraft’s wings touched the power cables, leading to a complete power outage across the locality.

Eyewitnesses recall moments of panic

Eyewitnesses said the trainer aircraft appeared to lose control suddenly and flew dangerously close to the power line. The situation turned terrifying within seconds as the aircraft made contact with the electric wires. The trainee pilot suffered severe burn injuries after coming in contact with electric current and was immediately shifted to Nagpur for advanced medical treatment.

Repeated safety lapses alleged

Local villagers have raised serious concerns over long-standing negligence in maintaining safety norms at the airstrip. They claimed that training aircraft have overturned on the runway at least twice in the past during practice sessions. Despite these incidents, neither corrective measures were implemented by the company nor was strict action taken by the authorities.

Warning signs ignored, locals fear worse

Residents allege that continuous negligence by Mensco Aerospace Limited and associated training firms has increased the risk of a major disaster. Conducting flight operations so close to a 33 kV high-voltage line is being termed extremely dangerous. Locals warned that if timely steps are not taken to enforce safety standards, the next accident could be far more catastrophic.

What did the police say?

Seoni Superintendent of Police Sunil Mehta told PTI that a team has been sent to the crash scene. The injured pilot and the instructor are reported to be out of danger, said the police officer. The aircraft, which took off from the Sukatra airstrip, was returning to the runway when it crashed, according to Ramlal Uike, Sarpanch of Amgaon Panchayat.

"A loud explosion was heard, sparks flew when the aircraft's wings touched the power line," Uike added. According to Kurai town inspector Kripal Singh Tekam, Redbird Academy employees, citing preliminary investigations, told police the plane started descending after its engine stopped generating power. The flight instructor immediately contacted the air controller station and the pilot was instructed to make a safe landing in nearby fields. During this landing, the plane collided with power line and crashed, he said.

