Three labourers die after well collapses in MP's Chhindwara, CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

In a tragic incident, three labourers died after a well collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. The officials had said that the labourers were trapped for over 12 hours under the debris of an under-construction well that caved in at Khunajhir Khurd village in the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased labourers include a woman, they added. The victims have been identified as Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18) and nephew Bashid (18), according to officials.

CM Mohan Yadav announces financial assistance

In a post on X, CM Yadav provided details about the incident and subsequent operation led by the rescue team. He said that the Homeguard personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team immediately started the rescue work and made every possible effort to bring out the workers safely, but they could not be saved.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of 3 workers in an accident caused by soil collapse during the digging of an old well on a private land in village Khunajhir Khurd under Chhindwara district," he said. Announcing monetary assistance to the family, CM Yadav said that as per rules, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

He further said, "I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this immense grief."

(With inputs from agencies)