Three brothers, speeding bike and a fatal outcome: Three killed after high-speed crash in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

Three brothers were killed, and two others sustained critical injuries while filming a dangerous stunt on a speeding bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district. A video of the horrific accident has surfaced online showing the moment the brothers crashed their speeding motorcycle behind a trolley on a highway.

The fatal accident occurred on April 14. The video shows three young men riding a motorcycle at high speed, while being filmed by two of their friends on another bike. The footage captures both motorcycles weaving through traffic and attempting to overtake each other. One of the riders can be seen holding what appears to be a pistol.

As the riders try to overtake a truck, a trolley loaded with bricks suddenly appears ahead. Travelling at high speed, they lose control and crash into the rear of the trolley.

The impact killed all three riders instantly. Uplaksh Kol, Amrish Kol and Hemraj Kol died at the scene. All three belonged to the same family.

The second motorcycle, carrying Prashant and Pradeep Dwivedi, was following closely behind to film the stunt. Both sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter and started a probe based on the preliminary findings and the video of the accident.