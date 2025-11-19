Six masked men wield knives, vandalise vehicles in Bhopal; incident caught on CCTV Victims stated that they had no prior connection or dispute with the attackers. “They were complete strangers,” one victim said, confirming that the incident appeared random.

New Delhi:

Six unidentified men wreaked havoc at the Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Complex in Gandhinagar. The incident occurred around 2 am, targeting vehicles parked near Gondi Pura Jail Road. The assailants broke the windows of two cars, causing significant damage. CCTV footage from the area shows two of the men wielding knives during the attack, while the group quickly fled the scene.

No known motive

Victims stated that they had no prior connection or dispute with the attackers. “They were complete strangers,” one victim said, confirming that the incident appeared random.

Police teams from Gandhinagar Police Station have begun searching for the six suspects. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the attackers and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Another such incident in Bhopal

The incident occurred just hours after reports of another violent attack in Bhopal, where a group of 20–25 masked men armed with swords, sticks, and baseball bats stormed a café. The attack took place at Magic Spot Café on Hoshangabad Road in the city’s Misrod area. CCTV footage captured the assailants, faces covered, rushing into the café and smashing property within minutes as terrified customers fled.

The sudden violence caused panic, with patrons escaping through side exits or taking cover behind tables to avoid being harmed. The cafe owner has filed an FIR naming five individuals. Police, however, have ruled out robbery as a motive and are investigating possible personal enmity or business rivalry.

Two suspects have already been taken into custody for questioning, officials said. A senior police officer stated, “This appears to be a targeted act of vandalism rather than theft. Three police stations, Misrod, Bagsewania, and Katara Hills are working together, analyzing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements to uncover further details.”