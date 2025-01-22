Saif Ali Khan likely to lose Rs 15,000 cr property in Bhopal, MP govt may gain control over Pataudi Palace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's petition filed against the government notice declaring the Pataudi family's property in Bhopal as enemy property, said several media reports. A single bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, during a hearing on December 13, 2024, dismissed the petition of actor Saif Ali Khan. The High Court directed in its order that he can file an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal. However, Saif and none of his family members have taken any action yet.

According to sources quoting media reports, the Pataudi family has property worth Rs 15,000 crores in Bhopal. The property of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's family extends from Kohefiza to Chiklod.

Know more about the property dispute

It all started in 2014, when the Custodian of Enemy Property Department issued a notice declaring the properties of the Pataudi family located in Bhopal as enemy property. The dispute deepened due to the 2016 ordinance of the Government of India, which made it clear that the heir would not have any right over the property of the Pataudi family.

After the death of Bhopal Nawab Hamidullah Khan in 1960, his daughter Abida Sultan was considered the heir to the property. However, Abida Sultan moved to Pakistan in 1950 itself, due to which the Government of India declared her second daughter, Sabia Sultan, as the heir to the property.

Saif Ali Khan challenged this notice in the High Court in 2015 and got a stay on the property. But on December 13, 2024, the High Court rejected his petition, thereby lifting the stay.

What is enemy property?

Enemy property is a property that belongs to a person who had moved to Pakistan at the time of the partition of India and later gave up Indian citizenship. The property of the Pataudi family falls under this category, as Abida Sultan had decided to settle in Pakistan.

After the ordinance of the Government of India, people who have purchased property from the Pataudi family fear if the property comes under the government's control, they might be declared 'encroachers.'

No claim submitted by Saif Ali Khan family yet

In the recent decision, the High Court had given 30 days to the Khan family to approach the appellate tribunal to reclaim the property. The deadline has expired, and no claim was submitted by the Nawab family.

Now, according to the legal process, the government can have rights over these properties. The Bhopal district administration can start the proceedings to take over the properties anytime. These properties are said to be worth around Rs 15,000 crore, which include historical buildings and lands related to the Bhopal princely state. If Saif Ali Khan and his family do not present their case before the appellate authority, the government can have full rights over these properties.