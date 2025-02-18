Seven killed, several injured after dumper truck hits van in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance for the family members of the victims.

Seven persons, including three women, were killed and seven others injured after a dumper truck rammed into a van in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Bhind district Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said the incident took place at around 5 am near Jawaharpura village when a group of persons was returning from a marriage function.

Some of the persons were sitting in the van and others standing on a road when suddenly a speeding dumper truck hit them and their vehicle. Five persons died on the spot, while two others succumbed later during treatment at a hospital.

MP CM Mohan Yadav announces financial support

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minster announced financial support to the family members of the victims. The chief minister said the government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's Voluntary Grant to the families of those killed in road accidents, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to the minor injured.

"The news of the untimely death of many people in a horrific road accident on the National Highway near Jawaharpura village under Bhind district is extremely sad. My condolences are with all the bereaved families. Many people have been seriously injured in the accident, for whom the district administration has been directed to make arrangements for proper treatment. Instructions have been given to approve financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's Voluntary Grant to the families of those killed in road accidents, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each to the minor injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal to give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and to heal the injured soon. ।।Om shanti।।," Yadav posted on X.

The dumper truck rammed into the van probably while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava said.

Among the injured, 7 were referred to Gwalior for treatment, while the others were undergoing treatment at the Bhind district hospital, he said.

Locals stage protests after accident

Angry locals staged a 'chakka jam' (blockade) on the road after the incident. The SP and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) went to the spot and were trying to pacify the agitated villagers, the collector said.

(Report by Paranidesh Bhardwaj)