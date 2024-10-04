MP: 3 wagons of goods train with petroleum products derail in Ratlam, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Three wagons of goods train derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

In yet another train derailment incident reported across the country, three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam late Thursday (October 3) night. According to information released, the accident occurred near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route while the wagons were being transported to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot.





No Casualties Reported

Officials confirmed that no casualties occurred in the incident; however, petroleum products were leaking from one of the derailed wagons.

"One of the wagons is leaking petroleum products, and we are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incidents," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam, Rajnish Kumar, said.

"People have been advised to stay away from the derailed wagons and to refrain from lighting cigarettes or bidis," he added.

Restoration Underway

Soon after the incident, senior railway officials rushed to the spot and are presently overseeing relief and rescue efforts. DRM Rajneesh Kumar, speaking of the restoration work being carried out, mentioned, "Three coaches of the train have derailed. One coach has been lifted, the second one has a little problem, and the third one has a minor issue, but that too will be lifted soon... All evidence is being collected... We are not cancelling any trains; just some trains may be delayed. This train was coming from Rajkot and was going to Bakaniya near Bhopal... The investigation teams are working." It is pertinent to note that, as of now, only two trains are stranded because of the incident.



