MP: Pregnant woman forced to clean hospital bed after husband’s death, govt initiates action

Days after a video of a pregnant woman allegedly forced to clean a bloodstained hospital bed on which her husband died went viral on social media, the Madhya Pradesh Government on Saturday (November 2) initiated disciplinary action against the medical staff involved in the incident. According to information released, the incident, which occurred on October 31, sparked widespread outrage, prompting authorities to take action.

As per the government order issued regarding the incident, Medical Officer Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, posted at the Primary Health Center in Gardasari, has been transferred to the Community Health Center in Karanjia until further notice. Meanwhile, Nursing Officer Rajkumari and Aaya Chhoti Bai Thakur, also posted at the Primary Health Center in Gardasari, have been suspended with immediate effect.

Speaking on the details of the incident, Dindori CMHO Dr. Ramesh Maravi said, "This incident occurred on October 31. The hospital staff, including the medical officer, nursing officer, and ward boy, have been issued a notice after the woman's relatives lodged a complaint."

“We will present their replies to the DM as soon as we receive them and take necessary action,” he added.



