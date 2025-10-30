MP: Two killed after crane topples at bridge construction site in Dhar The incident took place in the Sagore area. Several people, including a motorcyclist, are reported to be trapped.

As many as two persons were killed after a crane deployed at a bridge construction site in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar. The incident took place in the Sagore area. Several people, including a motorcyclist, are reported to be trapped.

Two four-wheeler vehicles were also crushed in the accident. A comprehensive rescue operation has been launched at the incident site.

Dhar SP shares details of incident

Dhar Superintendent of Police, Mayank Awasthi, said the crane involved in construction of a railway bridge suddenly overturned and fell onto a passing pickup truck.

“Two persons in the truck were crushed to death. Some persons were also feared trapped under the crane,” he said.

He said rescue operations were underway at the incident site.

“After being alerted, officials of the district administration and police reached the spot. Efforts were on to extricate the bodies trapped in the truck,” the official added.

Three MP businessmen killed in Nagpur road accident

As many as three persons were killed after their car collided with a private passenger bus before hitting a stationary truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Wednesday. The accident happened on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway 44 near Vadamba village in the afternoon.

"The car heading to Jabalpur lost control in a bid to avoid hitting a two-wheeler and crashed into the passenger bus. The impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed, killing all three occupants instantly," an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kapil Sahani (50), Amit Agarwal (51), and Sandeep Soni (51), all residents of Jabalpur.

A motorcyclist, his wife, the bus driver, and a few passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said that an investigation into the incident is currently in progress.