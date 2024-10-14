MP: Revenue Intelligence busts illegal drug factory in Jhabua, 112 kg of narcotics seized, 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Revenue Intelligence busts illegal drug factory in MP's Jhabua

In a huge success, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a drug factory, engaged in the illegal manufacturing of Mephedrone located in the Industrial Area of MP's Jhabua on Saturday. The operation, conducted on specific intelligence, resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kilograms of liquid Mephedrone and other raw materials and equipment.

Mephedrone listed as psychotropic substance under NDPS Act

It must be noted that Mephedrone is listed as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985 and has been seized under the relevant provisions of the act. The factory, which was being illegally used for the manufacture of drugs, was also sealed.

The representative samples drawn out of manufactured drugs were sent to the Forensics Science Laboratory for preliminary testing. The lab confirmed the presence of Mephedrone in the samples. Four individuals, including the director of the factory, have been arrested for illegal manufacturing and storing of Mephedrone.

Drug factory busted in Bhopal

The latest development comes in the wake of a joint operation in Madhya Pradesh's capital which led to the seizure of MD and materials used to manufacture MD worth Rs 1.814 crores. The operation was led by Gujarat ATS and NCB with the help of local police. Informing about one of the biggest seizures, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sangavi praised the teams for their "fight against drugs." Sanghavi said, "Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of ₹1814 crores!"

