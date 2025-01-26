Five firecracker shops gutted after massive blaze breaks out at Pathak Bazar in MP's Jabalpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at firecracker market in MP's Jabalpur

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a row of wholesale firecracker shops in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Sunday evening, an official said. Providing details about the incident, District Collector Deepak Saxena said that the administration initially received information about the fire in four shops after which, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He added that the blaze was almost under control.

The fire erupted at the Kathond area of the Pathak Bazar. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that there were no casualties or injuries as people were brought out safely. DC Saxena further said that since it was a wholesale market, the shops were segregated, and proper security arrangements were in place.

Five shops gutted, rest safe, says State Minister

State Minister Rakesh Singh reached the spot after the blaze incident and said that only five shops were gutted in the blaze, and other shops were protected. He said the administration took steps at the appropriate time and protected the area, and the fire was fully controlled.

The minister said fire tenders would be pressed into service at night, but the situation was under control. Jabalpur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Kushagra Thakur, however, said the blaze had spread to other shops and all fire tenders were at the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)