MP farmers found burning stubble to lose Kisan Samman Nidhi aid, MSP access for a year

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to take strict action against stubble burning by farmers, approving a proposal to suspend financial aid under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and deny minimum support price (MSP) benefits for one year to those found violating the ban. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the decision was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb stubble burning, which contributes to air pollution. “The government will withhold the annual Kisan Samman Nidhi assistance and deny MSP procurement to farmers involved in stubble burning for a year,” he said. The move, he added, is necessary for environmental protection.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh currently receive Rs 12,000 annually under the Kisan Samman Nidhi — split equally between the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (Rs 6,000) and a matching amount from the state government.

Vijayvargiya stressed that the intention was not to punish farmers but to encourage responsible practices. “Small gains should not result in large-scale harm. The damage to the environment ultimately affects their own children,” he said.

Other cabinet decisions:

The state cabinet also approved a new transfer policy for government employees and officers. Additionally, it cleared a 5% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state government staff, aligning it with rates applicable to central government employees, as previously announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

