MP CM Mohan Yadav changes names of 11 more villages, Mohammadpur becomes Mohanpur

At the beginning of the new year, on January 5, the names of three panchayats were changed in Madhya Pradesh. Now again, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced to change the names of 11 villages. He announced new names while addressing the public in Kalapipal of Shajapur district. e changed the name at the request of an MLA.

As per the latest change, Mohammadpur has now become Mohanpur. CM Yadav was present in a program under the Ladli Behan Yojana in the Kalapipal assembly of Shajapur district. He transferred the amount of the scheme to the accounts of beneficiary women. During the event, Kalapipal MLA requested the change in names to which CM Yadav announced to change of the names of 11 villages from the stage. CM said that the MLA was saying 'Kuch naam atak rahe hain, kuch khatak rahe hain.'

CM further said, "I am not doing anything wrong. It is true that if there is no Mohammad in Mohammadpur Machhnai then how can it be Mohammadpur? If there is a Muslim then keep the name, when there is none, then the name be changed to Mohanpur." CM Mohan Yadav then sarcastically said that the village is not getting named after him but was proposed by the local MLA.

Similarly, while changing the names of Dhabla Hussainpur and Mohammadpur Pawaria, CM said, "You said that when there is no Hussain in Dhabla Hussainpur then why should it be Hussainpur, it will be known as Dhabla Ram from today and when there is no Mohammad in Mohammadpur Pawaria then this village will now be known as Rampur Pawaria."

Names of villages changed