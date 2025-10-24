MP: Bhopal administration bans carbide guns after several children suffer severe eye damage MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla stated that the situation was under close monitoring and that affected children were receiving treatment to prevent long-term damage. He also said that prohibitory orders had been issued banning the use of pipe barrels for bursting firecrackers.

Bhopal:

The Bhopal administration on Thursday banned the use of carbide guns across the districts after reports of several children suffering eye injuries after playing with them. The District Magistrate office issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code in this regard.

“No person/organisation/trader shall manufacture, store, sell, or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes. The sale, distribution or display of any type of illegal prohibited firecracker, fireworks, illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel or PVC pipes will be completely prohibited. SDM, Executive Magistrate, Police Officer and concerned departments will monitor the strict compliance of this order,” the directive read.

Deputy CM vows action

Reacting to the eye injuries suffered by several children, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that the situation was under close monitoring and that affected children were receiving treatment to prevent long-term damage. He also said that prohibitory orders had been issued banning the use of pipe barrels for bursting firecrackers.

“We are keeping monitoring the condition of the children suffering the eye injuries. Those admitted to the hospital are being monitored to ensure they don't suffer any eye damage. I will receive the final report. Regarding the use of such pipe barrels for bursting firecrackers, an advisory had already been issued. The Chief Minister also appealed to people to refrain from using such illegally manufactured barrels and bursting firecrackers,” he said.

Deputy CM Shukla also said action will be taken against people selling such products.

“Those who manufactured and supplied such firecrackers and equipment to the market, causing harm to children, will be investigated and strict action will be taken. This is irresponsible behaviour that has led to the situation of harm to children. We will look into this... When there were already guidelines in place, illegally selling such equipment, which could cause harm, would be considered a crime... This will be thoroughly investigated. And I will speak to the collectors of a couple of districts, specifically, to find out how it entered the market. Ensure action is taken against those who violated the rules," he added.

Homemade ‘carbide guns’ cause hundreds of eye injuries

Bhopal has seen a surge in eye injuries linked to a dangerous homemade weapon known as the “carbide gun” or “desi firecracker gun.” Hospitals report that more than 150 people, mostly children and young adults, have suffered serious eye damage, with some facing permanent blindness.

Despite the risks, these makeshift guns are still being sold openly in markets. The weapon is alarmingly cheap and easy to make. It requires just a PVC pipe, a few drops of water, a gas lighter and around Rs 10 worth of calcium carbide. The resulting explosion can cause severe injuries within seconds.