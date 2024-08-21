MP: 9 IAS transferred in major late-night bureaucratic shuffle, Sukhbir Singh to be new Chief Election Officer

The Madhya Pradesh government has made a major administrative shuffle as 9 IAS officials were transferred last night on August 20 in the state. As per the administrative order, IAS Sukhbir Singh will be the new Chief Election Officer and replace Anupam Singh. The latest shuffle comes about 10 days after 47 IAS and IPS officers were transferred in the state.
Sukhveer Singh, who was the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing. Besides, he will also be the Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government Law and Legislature Department (Only electoral issues). Anupam Rajan, who is currently handling the responsibility of Chief Election Officer, has now been given the responsibility of Higher Education Principal Secretary and Principal Secretary of Government Horticulture and Food Processing.
Who got what charge?
- Sukhveer Singh of the 1997 batch who was the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing along with the Law and Legislature Department will now be the new Chief Election Officer
- Amit Rathore of the 1996 batch who was Commercial Tax Department along with the Principal Secretary of Cottage and Rural Industries has been provided with another responsibility as the new Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.
- Anupam Rajan of the 1993 batch, who is currently the CEO, Ex-officio Chairman, Law and Legislature Works department, MP will be the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Horticulture and Food Processing,
- Shriman Shukla of the 2007 batch who is MD, the Agriculture Marketing Board and Joint Commissioner, Mandi will take charge as Commissioner, Shahdol division
- Ravindra Singh of the 2004 batch currently Commissioner-cum-Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, MD, and Warehouse Corporation (Additional) has been made Secretary in the MP government.
- Sibi Chakravarti from the 2008 batch and currently serving as MD, Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Secretary, Transport Department (Additional) will be the new Commissioner-cum-Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, and MD, Warehouse Corporation (Additional).
- Rishi Garg of the 2013 batch who was Deputy Secretary of Cottage and Rural Industries has been made Member Secretary State Planning Commission, and Commissioner, of the Economic and Statistics Department.
- S Krishna Chaitanya from the 2013 batch will be the new MD, of Metro Rail Corporation Limited, he was serving as the CEO of the Employment Guarantee Council.
- Avi Prasad of the 2014 batch, currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the MP govt will be new CEO of the Employment Guarantee Council