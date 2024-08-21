MP: 9 IAS transferred in major late-night bureaucratic shuffle, Sukhbir Singh to be new Chief Election Officer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh government has made a major administrative shuffle as 9 IAS officials were transferred last night on August 20 in the state. As per the administrative order, IAS Sukhbir Singh will be the new Chief Election Officer and replace Anupam Singh. The latest shuffle comes about 10 days after 47 IAS and IPS officers were transferred in the state.

Sukhveer Singh, who was the Principal Secretary of Horticulture and Food Processing. Besides, he will also be the Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Government Law and Legislature Department (Only electoral issues). Anupam Rajan, who is currently handling the responsibility of Chief Election Officer, has now been given the responsibility of Higher Education Principal Secretary and Principal Secretary of Government Horticulture and Food Processing.

Who got what charge?