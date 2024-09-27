Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, two dead, several feared trapped

The boundary wall of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rainfall, with several feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway to locate individuals beneath the debris.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Ujjain Updated on: September 27, 2024 21:31 IST
Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain
Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, leaving two dead and several feared trapped

A tragedy struck in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, when a wall outside the Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains. The falls sent several individuals under, resulting in two fatalities. Two others were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. 

On Friday afternoon, a wall collapsed near the church’s fourth gate during heavy rains that began early in the morning. Emergency services and police arrived at the scene immediately to rescue people and were able to free the injured from the wreckage. Heavy rains continue in Ujjain, causing water to accumulate in the streets.

