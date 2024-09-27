Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, two dead, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahakal temple wall collapses in Ujjain amid heavy rain, leaving two dead and several feared trapped

A tragedy struck in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, when a wall outside the Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains. The falls sent several individuals under, resulting in two fatalities. Two others were injured and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital.

On Friday afternoon, a wall collapsed near the church’s fourth gate during heavy rains that began early in the morning. Emergency services and police arrived at the scene immediately to rescue people and were able to free the injured from the wreckage. Heavy rains continue in Ujjain, causing water to accumulate in the streets.