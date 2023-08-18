Madhya Pradesh: Trial runs of Indore Metro set to begin next month, says official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A representational image

The trial runs for Metro rail operations in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore are set to begin next month on a 5.9-km route covering five stations. According to officials, all the work for the scheduled test run in going smoothly as per the timetable.

"Preparations for the trial run will almost be done by September 10. After the go-ahead from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it could start around September 15,” said MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh.

He expressed confidence that three Metro cars will reach Indore by the first week of September from Savli, a town near Vadodara in Gujarat. According to the official, commercial operations might begin a month after the first phase of the Indore Metro project is finished, which is anticipated to happen in April 2024.

About Indore Metro project

It should be mentioned here that the foundation stone of the Indore Metro project worth Rs 7,500 crore was laid in September 2019. The network of 31.5 km is being developed under the public transport project.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had laid the foundation stone for Indore Metro-related works, including the construction of 16 stations and an 11-kilometre viaduct, cumulatively worth Rs 1,417 crore. Addressing an event, the CM had said that the metro route will be circular like a ring starting from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and passing through various areas in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

