Madhya Pradesh: Teacher attacked with axe in Dhar over land dispute

A shocking incident has occurred in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where a man attacked a teacher with an axe in a classroom. The incident took place on Friday, when the assailant struck the teacher, Ramesh Pawar, on the head with an axe, leaving him severely injured. The attacker fled the scene after the students in the class raised an alarm. The injured teacher was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. The police have arrested the assailant.

According to Anil Jadhav, the police station in charge of Garhwani, the attack occurred around 4 PM in Chundipura village, which is located 70 kilometers from the district headquarters. The attacker, identified as Sanjay Moraya, fled the scene after the commotion caused by the students. Ramesh Pawar, 47, a guest teacher, suffered head injuries from the attack and was immediately hospitalized.

Land dispute behind attack?

The family members of Ramesh Pawar have claimed that the attack was a result of a land dispute related to the school. They alleged that the attacker, Sanjay Moraya, claims ownership of the land on which the government school is built. The accused apparently wanted to shut down the school by intimidating the teachers and students. This was allegedly the motive behind his attack on the teacher in the classroom. After the attack, the accused fled but was later caught by the police.

The police are thoroughly investigating the incident, including the claims made by the teacher's family regarding the land dispute. Meanwhile, the injured teacher is under medical care, and authorities are working to uncover all details related to this shocking attack.