Madhya Pradesh shocker: 11-year-old boy found dead, stuffed inside blue drum; accused on the run

New Delhi:

An 11-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was found dead inside a rented room in the Siddharth Nagar locality under the Kolgawan Police Station area. The child, identified as Shivraj, also known as Badal, was discovered inside a blue drum, his throat slit, covered with clothes and kept in the room. The house was locked from outside.

Everything that went behind the case

According to information, the boy’s mother, Asha Rajak, works in nearby homes and lives with her children in the area. On the day of the incident, she had gone out for work, while her children were at home.

When she returned around noon, she found the door locked from outside and both children missing. After trying to contact her daughter, she learned that the girl had stepped out earlier, leaving Shivraj alone at home. Concern grew when there was no sign of the boy, and the family informed the police.

After receiving the alert, police reached the spot and opened the locked room. Inside, they found signs that led them to search further, eventually discovering the child’s body concealed inside a drum. A forensic team examined the scene and collected important evidence to understand what happened.

Family members have expressed suspicion against a man known to them, identified as Mathura Rajak. According to them, he had been in contact with the family earlier and had disagreements in the past.

According to Asha, Mathura had been pressuring her for marriage for a long time. When she refused, he allegedly began using abusive language and issuing threats. The family claims that the attack on her son was carried out after she declined his proposal.

They also stated that just two days before the incident, there was an argument between the child’s father and Mathura, during which he allegedly issued threats before leaving.

Search operation launched

The suspect is currently untraceable, and police teams are conducting searches at multiple locations. His residence and workplace were found locked.

(Report by Amit Tripathi)