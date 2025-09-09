Madhya Pradesh set to launch 'SUMAN SAKHI' – AI-powered Chatbot for women's health services Available 24/7 in Hindi via WhatsApp, the chatbot will offer reliable details on maternal health, high-risk conditions, and government welfare schemes. The phased rollout will begin with maternal healthcare and expand to other flagship programs.

Bhopal:

In a pioneering move to enhance public healthcare accessibility, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is set to launch SUMAN SAKHI, an AI-powered chatbot aimed at providing vital health information to women—especially during pregnancy—through digital platforms.

Developed under the leadership of the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSeDC) under the Department of Science and Technology, this initiative represents a major step forward in citizen-centric digital governance.

A virtual assistant for women's health

SUMAN SAKHI is designed to serve as a round-the-clock virtual assistant, empowering women with quick and reliable information about government healthcare services, maternal health, high-risk pregnancy factors, and key social welfare schemes. By offering these services in Hindi and operating 24/7, the chatbot is expected to bridge the information gap for beneficiaries across both urban and rural areas.

“This chatbot is more than just a digital tool—it’s a lifeline for women who need accessible, timely, and accurate health information,” said an NHM official. “With SUMAN SAKHI, we aim to boost awareness, promote preventive healthcare, and ensure no woman is left behind when it comes to government health services.”

Access via WhatsApp

To maximise reach and usability, the chatbot will be accessible via WhatsApp, India's most widely used messaging platform. This approach ensures that even those with basic smartphones can access services without the need for separate apps or complicated platforms.

Phased rollout with focus on maternal health

The launch will occur in phases, starting with sectors experiencing the highest demand—such as maternal and reproductive healthcare. Over time, the chatbot’s scope will expand to cover other flagship health and welfare schemes, further strengthening the state’s digital service delivery ecosystem.

Strengthening governance and transparency

Officials stated that the initiative is part of a broader vision to improve service delivery, enhance transparency, and build public trust in health governance. By using AI to interact directly with citizens, the government hopes to not only increase service uptake but also reduce dependency on intermediaries.

“This is a major leap in leveraging technology to support inclusive governance,” added a spokesperson from MPSeDC. “We’re using digital tools to ensure that every woman in Madhya Pradesh can access health information when she needs it most.”

As SUMAN SAKHI gears up for launch, it reflects Madhya Pradesh’s growing emphasis on digital innovation, women’s health, and public service transformation. With its user-friendly interface, local language support, and focus on priority sectors, the chatbot is poised to become a model for other Indian states seeking to integrate AI into public healthcare delivery.