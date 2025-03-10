Madhya Pradesh accident: Seven killed, 14 others sustain injuries in SUV-truck collision in Sidhi The vehicles collided head-on when an SUV, operating as a taxi and carrying members of a family, was en route to Maihar, while the truck was traveling towards Bahri from Sidhi, police said.

In a tragic incident, at least seven people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district in the wee hours of Monday. As per the police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am near Upni petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road

Speaking to the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari said that vehicles collided head-on when the SUV carrying members of a family was going towards Maihar, while the truck was heading to Bahri from Sidhi. "Seven persons travelling in the SUV were killed, and 14 other occupants were injured in the accident. Nine injured persons were referred to the neighbouring Rewa for further treatment, and the others were being treated at the Sidhi district hospital, she added.

The truck driver was detained, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Further details are awaited