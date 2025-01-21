Madhya Pradesh: Revenue department clerk thrashes woman in office, suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MP Revenue department clerk suspended

In Madhya Pradesh's bhind a revenue department clerk was suspended after a video of him thrashing a woman at the tehsildar's office surfaced on social media. Theviral video shows clerk manhandling an elderly woman inside the office while crowd present their tries to stop him. The incident occurred at the office of tehsildar in Gohad on Monday, and the video went viral on social media soon after.

Soon after the video wasshared across several platforms, it irked the people and an action was being demanded widely. Gohad's sub-divisional officer (SDM) Parag Jain said he suspended Naval Kishore Gaud, a clerk (assistant grade 3), with immediate effect as he appeared to be involved in indecency and assault on a woman.

Accused refused to do the work

Following a complaint by the victim, a case has been registered against Gaud, and further investigation is underway, Gohad police station in-charge Manish Dhakad said. The first information reports stated that the 52-year-old woman and her husband had gone to the tehsildar's office on Monday to register her land online.

The complainant has alleged that she had been visiting the office to get the procedure done for the last six months. The accused official allegedly refused to do the work and argued with the woman. He allegedly thrashed her with shoes and kicked her, the FIR stated.

Cop suspended for thrashing man in Bhopal

In another incident reported on last Saturday, a traffic police constable was suspended after a viral video captured him beating up a man standing near the convoy of Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel when it was passing through a locality in Bhopal. The incident occurred on Saturday in Anand Nagar area of the state capital.

A video has gone viral showing traffic police constable Virendra Sharma allegedly pushing a man standing near the passing vehicles to the ground and kicking and slapping him. When asked about the video clip, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Sanjay Singh told media that the constable has been suspended.

