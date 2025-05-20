Madhya Pradesh Police constitutes SIT to probe Minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi The Supreme Court had asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Police formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) late on Monday night to probe the state minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor, following directions from the Supreme Court. The SIT will present its report before the Supreme Court by May 28.

Who are the members of SIT?

The order to constitute the SIT was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana with a direction to ensure compliance with the apex court order. It reads, "In compliance with the decision dated 19.05.2025 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, New Delhi in case number Diary No-27093/2025 (Kunwar Vijay Shah vs High Court, M.P. and others), Crime No. 188/25 Section 152 of Police Station Manpur, District Indore (Rural), Special Investigation Team (S.I.T.) is constituted for investigation under Sections 196 (1) (B), 197 (1) (C) of the Indian Penal Code 2023."

Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh

Senior IPS officer Pramod Verma is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) Sagar range, Kalyan Chakravarty is posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SAF, Bhopal, and Vahini Singh as SP Dindori.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Madhya Pradesh Police constitutes an SIT

What did the Supreme Court say?

On Monday, the Supreme Court chided the Madhya Pradesh minister for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and directed the constituted three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him.

The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer by Tuesday 10 am, also comprising a woman officer, to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, which rejected his apology, left to the minister to "redeem himself" for his utterances saying his apology was only an attempt to wriggle out of the legal consequences.

"The entire nation was in shame due to the comments. We saw your videos, you were on the verge of using very filthy language but somehow better sense prevailed or you did not find suitable words. You should be shameful.

The entire country is proud of our Army and you made this statement," Justice Kant said.

Shah's objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi

Shah faced intense backlash after a widely circulated video allegedly showed him making objectionable remarks about Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court strongly criticised Shah for using "scurrilous" language and "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi, and directed the police to register an FIR against him under charges of promoting enmity and hatred.

Following the widespread condemnation, the minister expressed regret over his remarks, stating that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

Also Read:

Also Read: Is this appropriate? SC raps BJP minister Vijay Shah over remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi