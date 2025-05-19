SC to hear Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's plea today over remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear a petition today (May 19) filed by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah challenging a high court order that directed the registration of an FIR against him over his remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. As per the apex court's cause list of May 19, the plea is slated to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

On May 16, the bench had posted a plea of Shah, a BJP leader, for a hearing on Monday. Shah's plea has challenged the May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing an FIR against him for the comments.

What is the case?

Vijay Shah faced criticism after a widely circulated video allegedly showed him making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Col Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, had recently garnered national attention during media briefings related to Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court strongly rebuked Vijay Shah for making 'scurrilous' comments and using 'language of the gutters' against Colonel Qureshi. The court directed the police to register an FIR against him under charges related to promoting enmity and hatred.

"On the basis of what has been observed herein above, this court directs the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to register forthwith an FIR against minister Vijay Shah for offences under sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(c) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the high court had said.

After drawing severe criticism, the BJP minister said he was ready to apologise 10 times if his statement had hurt anyone and he respected Col Qureshi more than his sister.

An FIR was registered against Shah in Indore district later on May 14, following the high court's order.

The FIR was registered under Sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1)(b) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, or other similar characteristics) and 197(1)(c) (statement or action that causes or is likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups) of the BNS.

(With PTI inputs)

