Madhya Pradesh Police arrests three for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram procession

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday (July 18) announced the arrest of three individuals from Khandwa in connection with allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession on Wednesday.

According to the police, the arrests followed a complaint lodged by a prominent Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, who claimed that the waving of the Palestinian flag during the procession was intended to escalate communal tension.

"We have apprehended at least three individuals after a prominent leader of the VHP lodged a complaint, alleging that a Palestinian flag was waved during the Muharram procession to incite communal unrest," said Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai. He added that an interrogation is underway to determine the motive behind their actions. "We will act in accordance with the law," he stated.

Further, in a similar incident in Rajgarh district, a minor was also picked up by the police after a video showing him waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession went viral. However, he was released after questioning.

Police Deny Anti-Israel Slogans Were Raised

Meanwhile, police in both districts denied reports that anti-Israeli slogans were raised during the processions, and asserted that the flags were not linked to the militant Islamist group Hamas. However, eyewitnesses claimed that some people raised anti-Israel slogans at Shivaji Chowk in Khandwa city during the procession.

Further, it is noteworthy that similar incidents were reported in other states as well. In Jharkhand, police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Dumka district. Another individual was also detained in connection with the incident. In West Bengal, too senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video on social media purportedly showing a Palestinian flag being waved during a procession in Murshidabad district, demanding police action.

